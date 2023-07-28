The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Braves.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .289 with 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 35th in slugging.

Turner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .278 with one homer.

Turner has had a hit in 71 of 98 games this year (72.4%), including multiple hits 33 times (33.7%).

He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Turner has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (43.9%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those games (16.3%).

He has scored at least once 50 times this season (51.0%), including 12 games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 46 .311 AVG .262 .372 OBP .345 .476 SLG .488 20 XBH 20 7 HR 9 36 RBI 30 33/17 K/BB 34/21 1 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings