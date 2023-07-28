Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Braves.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .289 with 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 35th in slugging.
- Turner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .278 with one homer.
- Turner has had a hit in 71 of 98 games this year (72.4%), including multiple hits 33 times (33.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Turner has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (43.9%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those games (16.3%).
- He has scored at least once 50 times this season (51.0%), including 12 games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|46
|.311
|AVG
|.262
|.372
|OBP
|.345
|.476
|SLG
|.488
|20
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|9
|36
|RBI
|30
|33/17
|K/BB
|34/21
|1
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, one per game).
- Webb (8-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 22nd of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 1 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.68), 19th in WHIP (1.124), and 24th in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
