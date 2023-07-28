Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Kyle Higashioka (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .216 with eight doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
- In 48.1% of his 54 games this season, Higashioka has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In 9.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.9% of his games this season, Higashioka has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4%.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (24.1%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.225
|AVG
|.207
|.264
|OBP
|.241
|.475
|SLG
|.244
|10
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|11
|27/5
|K/BB
|23/4
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.91 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed a 6.91 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .295 to his opponents.
