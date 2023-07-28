On Friday, Kyle Higashioka (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .216 with eight doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

In 48.1% of his 54 games this season, Higashioka has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In 9.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.9% of his games this season, Higashioka has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4%.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (24.1%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .225 AVG .207 .264 OBP .241 .475 SLG .244 10 XBH 3 5 HR 0 14 RBI 11 27/5 K/BB 23/4 0 SB 0

