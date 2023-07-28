Laslo Djere (No. 57 ranking) will take on Lorenzo Musetti (No. 18) in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open on Friday, July 28.

In this Quarterfinal match, Musetti is the favorite (-210) versus Djere (+160) .

Laslo Djere vs. Lorenzo Musetti Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 28

Friday, July 28 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Laslo Djere vs. Lorenzo Musetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 67.7% chance to win.

Laslo Djere Lorenzo Musetti +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +350 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 44.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.7

Laslo Djere vs. Lorenzo Musetti Trends and Insights

Djere is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over No. 228-ranked Guido Pella in Wednesday's Round of 16.

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Musetti clinched a victory against No. 172-ranked Jozef Kovalik, winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Through 56 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Djere has played 25.5 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.9% of them.

In his 20 matches on clay over the past year, Djere has played an average of 22.4 games (21.7 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Musetti has played 61 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.3% of the games. He averages 23.9 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set.

On clay surfaces, Musetti has played 26 matches and averaged 21.8 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set.

In seven head-to-head matchups dating back to 2015, Djere owns a 5-2 record versus Musetti. Their last match, at the Tennis Napoli Open on October 20, 2022, was taken by Musetti 7-5, 6-3.

Djere has clinched 11 sets against Musetti (good for a 61.1% win rate), compared to Musetti's seven.

Djere has the upper hand in 174 total games against Musetti, taking 95 of them.

Musetti and Djere have played seven times, and they have averaged 24.9 games and 2.6 sets per match.

