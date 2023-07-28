Liberty vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Friday, July 28, 2023 at Barclays Center, the New York Liberty (18-5) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (11-13). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ION.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Lynx matchup.
Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Liberty vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-14.5)
|169
|-1250
|+800
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-14.5)
|168.5
|-2000
|+900
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-14.5)
|168.5
|-1199
|+650
|Tipico
|Liberty (-14.5)
|168.5
|-1400
|+700
Liberty vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Liberty have covered nine times in 22 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Lynx have covered 11 times in 24 chances against the spread this year.
- New York has not covered the spread when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Minnesota has not covered the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
- In the Liberty's 22 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
- A total of 12 Lynx games this season have hit the over.
