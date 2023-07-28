Lucrezia Stefanini vs. Laura Siegemund: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | BNP Paribas Poland Open
Lucrezia Stefanini will take on Laura Siegemund in the BNP Paribas Poland Open quarterfinals on Friday, July 28.
Siegemund is getting -125 odds to earn a win versus Stefanini (+100).
Lucrezia Stefanini vs. Laura Siegemund Match Information
- Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, July 28
- Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf
- Location: Warsaw, Poland
- Court Surface: Hard
Lucrezia Stefanini vs. Laura Siegemund Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Laura Siegemund has a 55.6% chance to win.
|Lucrezia Stefanini
|Laura Siegemund
|+100
|Odds to Win Match
|-125
|+2000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1600
|50.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|55.6%
|4.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.9%
|48
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52
Lucrezia Stefanini vs. Laura Siegemund Trends and Insights
- By defeating No. 95-ranked Jodie Anna Burrage 6-4, 6-1 on Thursday, Stefanini advanced to the quarterfinals.
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Siegemund took home the victory against No. 38-ranked Lin Zhu, winning 6-4, 6-4.
- Stefanini has played 22 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match.
- Stefanini has played 21.3 games per match in her 15 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Siegemund has played 37 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 22.3 games per match and winning 52.7% of those games.
- In 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Siegemund has averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 51.7% of those games.
- This is the first time that Stefanini and Siegemund have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
