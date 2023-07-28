Lucrezia Stefanini will take on Laura Siegemund in the BNP Paribas Poland Open quarterfinals on Friday, July 28.

Siegemund is getting -125 odds to earn a win versus Stefanini (+100).

Lucrezia Stefanini vs. Laura Siegemund Match Information

Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open

The BNP Paribas Poland Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 28

Friday, July 28 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Lucrezia Stefanini vs. Laura Siegemund Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Laura Siegemund has a 55.6% chance to win.

Lucrezia Stefanini Laura Siegemund +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 48 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52

Lucrezia Stefanini vs. Laura Siegemund Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 95-ranked Jodie Anna Burrage 6-4, 6-1 on Thursday, Stefanini advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Siegemund took home the victory against No. 38-ranked Lin Zhu, winning 6-4, 6-4.

Stefanini has played 22 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match.

Stefanini has played 21.3 games per match in her 15 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Siegemund has played 37 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 22.3 games per match and winning 52.7% of those games.

In 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Siegemund has averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 51.7% of those games.

This is the first time that Stefanini and Siegemund have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

