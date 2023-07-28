Lucrezia Stefanini will take on Laura Siegemund in the BNP Paribas Poland Open quarterfinals on Friday, July 28.

Siegemund is getting -125 odds to earn a win versus Stefanini (+100).

Lucrezia Stefanini vs. Laura Siegemund Match Information

  • Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open
  • Round: Quarterfinals
  • Date: Friday, July 28
  • Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf
  • Location: Warsaw, Poland
  • Court Surface: Hard

Lucrezia Stefanini vs. Laura Siegemund Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Laura Siegemund has a 55.6% chance to win.

Lucrezia Stefanini Laura Siegemund
+100 Odds to Win Match -125
+2000 Odds to Win Tournament +1600
50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6%
4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9%
48 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52

Lucrezia Stefanini vs. Laura Siegemund Trends and Insights

  • By defeating No. 95-ranked Jodie Anna Burrage 6-4, 6-1 on Thursday, Stefanini advanced to the quarterfinals.
  • In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Siegemund took home the victory against No. 38-ranked Lin Zhu, winning 6-4, 6-4.
  • Stefanini has played 22 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match.
  • Stefanini has played 21.3 games per match in her 15 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
  • Siegemund has played 37 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 22.3 games per match and winning 52.7% of those games.
  • In 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Siegemund has averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 51.7% of those games.
  • This is the first time that Stefanini and Siegemund have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

