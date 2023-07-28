In the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 quarterfinals on Friday, Matteo Gigante faces Joris de Loore.

Gigante is favored (-140) in this matchup, compared to the underdog de Loore, who is +100.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Matteo Gigante vs. Joris de Loore Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 28

Friday, July 28 Venue: Tennisclub Zug

Tennisclub Zug Location: Zug, Switzerland

Zug, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Matteo Gigante vs. Joris de Loore Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Gigante has a 58.3% chance to win.

Matteo Gigante Joris de Loore -140 Odds to Win Match +100 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 55.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Matteo Gigante vs. Joris de Loore Trends and Insights

Gigante is coming off a 6-4, 7-6 victory over No. 174-ranked Dimitar Kuzmanov in Thursday's Round of 16.

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, de Loore beat No. 185-ranked Geoffrey Blancaneaux, winning 7-6, 6-7, 6-3.

Gigante has played 24.6 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) in his eight matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On clay, Gigante has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.8 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.1% of games.

de Loore is averaging 22.5 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his two matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 42.2% of those games.

In one match on clay courts in the past year, de Loore has averaged 18.0 games per match (18.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.0 games per set, winning 33.3% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Gigante and de Loore have not competed against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.