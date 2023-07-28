Breanna Stewart's New York Liberty (18-5) and the Minnesota Lynx (11-13) meet at Barclays Center on Friday, July 28, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, New York picked up a 95-84 win versus Atlanta. The Liberty were led by Stewart's 33 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and Jonquel Jones' 19 points and 13 rebounds. With a final score of 97-92, Minnesota defeated Washington the last time out. Napheesa Collier led the team (24 PTS, 11 REB, 4 STL, 45 FG%).

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-2000 to win)

Liberty (-2000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+900 to win)

Lynx (+900 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-14.5)

Liberty (-14.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ION

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty have been led by their offense, as they rank second-best in the WNBA by scoring 89 points per game. They rank fifth in the league in points allowed (82.4 per contest).

New York is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking second-best in the league with 37.7 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with 33.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Liberty have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 24.4 per game (best in WNBA).

It's been a tough stretch for New York in terms of turnovers, as it is accumulating 14.3 turnovers per game (third-worst in WNBA) and forcing 12 turnovers per contest (worst).

The Liberty are playing well in terms of three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in threes (10.9 per game) and best in shooting percentage from downtown (38.2%).

With 7.7 treys conceded per game, New York ranks ninth in the WNBA. It is allowing a 35.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks ninth in the league.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty's offense has been much better at home (89.3 PPG) compared to away games (88.5 PPG). Meanwhile, their defense has been worse at home (83.1 PPG allowed) when compared to road games (81.6 PPG allowed).

At home, New York averages 37.5 rebounds per game and allows its opponents to grab 34, while on the road it averages 38 per game and allows 33.8.

The Liberty average 24.7 assists per home contest, 0.7 more than their average on the road in 2023 (24). The 2023 WNBA season has seen New York turn the ball over less at home (14.2 per game) than on the road (14.4). It has also forced fewer turnovers at home (11.7 per game) than on the road (12.3).

In 2023 the Liberty are averaging 11.2 made three-pointers at home and 10.4 away, while making 38.7% from distance at home compared to 37.4% away.

This year, New York is averaging 7.8 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 7.7 on the road (conceding 34% shooting from distance in home games compared to 38.3% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have put together a 17-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 81% of those games).

The Liberty have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -2000 or shorter.

New York is 9-13-0 against the spread this year.

New York doesn't have a win ATS (0-4) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Liberty a 95.2% chance to win.

