Rafael Devers -- with a slugging percentage of .775 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on July 28 at 10:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Braves.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (98) this season while batting .264 with 47 extra-base hits.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 69th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Devers is batting .421 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Devers has had a hit in 61 of 96 games this year (63.5%), including multiple hits 31 times (32.3%).

In 21.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 47.9% of his games this season, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 44 games this season (45.8%), including 13 multi-run games (13.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 44 .279 AVG .246 .351 OBP .308 .495 SLG .563 24 XBH 23 10 HR 15 39 RBI 37 35/21 K/BB 47/13 1 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings