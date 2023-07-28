LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will meet Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Friday at Oracle Park, at 10:15 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Time: 10:15 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 115 home runs.

Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .437 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .266 team batting average.

Boston has scored 516 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Red Sox rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

Boston strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Boston has pitched to a 4.28 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.290 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford (4-5) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the New York Mets, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits.

He has one quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Crawford has made six starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 3.7 frames when he pitches.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Mets L 5-4 Home Kutter Crawford Kodai Senga 7/22/2023 Mets W 8-6 Home James Paxton Max Scherzer 7/23/2023 Mets W 6-1 Home Brennan Bernardino Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves W 7-1 Home John Schreiber Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves W 5-3 Home Brayan Bello Spencer Strider 7/28/2023 Giants - Away Kutter Crawford Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants - Away James Paxton Anthony DeSclafani 7/30/2023 Giants - Away Brayan Bello Ross Stripling 7/31/2023 Mariners - Away Brayan Bello George Kirby 8/1/2023 Mariners - Away Kutter Crawford Bryce Miller 8/2/2023 Mariners - Away James Paxton Logan Gilbert

