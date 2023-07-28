How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will meet Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Friday at Oracle Park, at 10:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Giants vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Red Sox Player Props
|Giants vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Red Sox Odds
|Giants vs Red Sox Prediction
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 115 home runs.
- Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .437 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .266 team batting average.
- Boston has scored 516 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- The Red Sox rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- Boston strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- Boston has pitched to a 4.28 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
- The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.290 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford (4-5) for his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the New York Mets, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- He has one quality starts in 11 chances this season.
- Crawford has made six starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 3.7 frames when he pitches.
- In 19 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|Mets
|L 5-4
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Kodai Senga
|7/22/2023
|Mets
|W 8-6
|Home
|James Paxton
|Max Scherzer
|7/23/2023
|Mets
|W 6-1
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/25/2023
|Braves
|W 7-1
|Home
|John Schreiber
|Charlie Morton
|7/26/2023
|Braves
|W 5-3
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Spencer Strider
|7/28/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Logan Webb
|7/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Anthony DeSclafani
|7/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Ross Stripling
|7/31/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|George Kirby
|8/1/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Bryce Miller
|8/2/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Logan Gilbert
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.