On Friday, Stan Wawrinka (No. 72 in the world) takes on Roberto Carballes Baena (No. 59) in the quarterfinals of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

Against the underdog Carballes Baena (+170), Wawrinka is the favorite (-225) to make it to the femifinals.

Stan Wawrinka vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 28

Friday, July 28 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Stan Wawrinka vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 69.2% chance to win.

Stan Wawrinka Roberto Carballes Baena -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +350 Odds to Win Tournament +900 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 56.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.9

Stan Wawrinka vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Trends and Insights

By beating No. 108-ranked Federico Coria 7-5, 6-1 on Thursday, Wawrinka advanced to the quarterfinals.

Carballes Baena will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 113-ranked Taro Daniel in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

In his 40 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Wawrinka has played an average of 27.3 games (24.6 in best-of-three matches).

Wawrinka has played 11 matches on clay over the past year, and 28.7 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

Carballes Baena has averaged 23.6 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 42 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 48.0% of the games.

Carballes Baena has averaged 23.2 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set in 24 matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

Wawrinka and Carballes Baena have met once dating back to 2015, in the Swiss Open Gstaad Round of 32. Wawrinka won that match 6-1, 3-1.

In terms of sets, Wawrinka has taken two versus Carballes Baena (100.0%), while Carballes Baena has captured zero.

Wawrinka has won nine games (81.8% win rate) against Carballes Baena, who has claimed two games.

Carballes Baena and Wawrinka have faced off one time, and they have averaged 11 games and two sets per match.

