In the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Poland Open on Friday, Tatjana Maria (ranked No. 65) meets Rebecca Sramkova (No. 174).

Maria has -200 odds to earn a spot in the femifinals against Sramkova (+155).

Tatjana Maria vs. Rebecca Sramkova Match Information

Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open

The BNP Paribas Poland Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 28

Friday, July 28 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Tatjana Maria vs. Rebecca Sramkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tatjana Maria has a 66.7% chance to win.

Tatjana Maria Rebecca Sramkova -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 56.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.2

Tatjana Maria vs. Rebecca Sramkova Trends and Insights

Maria is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-0 win over No. 91-ranked Clara Tauson in Wednesday's Round of 16.

Sramkova eliminated Karolina Muchova 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

In her 48 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Maria has played an average of 20.6 games.

Maria has played 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 19.4 games per match.

Sramkova has played three matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 26.0 games per match and winning 47.4% of those games.

This is the first time that Maria and Sramkova have played in the last five years.

