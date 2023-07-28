Tatjana Maria vs. Rebecca Sramkova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | BNP Paribas Poland Open
In the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Poland Open on Friday, Tatjana Maria (ranked No. 65) meets Rebecca Sramkova (No. 174).
Maria has -200 odds to earn a spot in the femifinals against Sramkova (+155).
Tatjana Maria vs. Rebecca Sramkova Match Information
- Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, July 28
- Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf
- Location: Warsaw, Poland
- Court Surface: Hard
Tatjana Maria vs. Rebecca Sramkova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Tatjana Maria has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Tatjana Maria
|Rebecca Sramkova
|-200
|Odds to Win Match
|+155
|+1200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|66.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|39.2%
|7.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|56.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.2
Tatjana Maria vs. Rebecca Sramkova Trends and Insights
- Maria is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-0 win over No. 91-ranked Clara Tauson in Wednesday's Round of 16.
- Sramkova eliminated Karolina Muchova 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- In her 48 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Maria has played an average of 20.6 games.
- Maria has played 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 19.4 games per match.
- Sramkova has played three matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 26.0 games per match and winning 47.4% of those games.
- This is the first time that Maria and Sramkova have played in the last five years.
