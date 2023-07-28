Taylor Fritz will face Kei Nishikori in the Truist Atlanta Open quarterfinals on Friday, July 28.

Fritz is getting -275 odds to earn a spot in the femifinals with a win over Nishikori (+210).

Taylor Fritz vs. Kei Nishikori Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

The Truist Atlanta Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 28

Friday, July 28 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Taylor Fritz vs. Kei Nishikori Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has a 73.3% chance to win.

Taylor Fritz Kei Nishikori -275 Odds to Win Match +210 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 56.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.8

Taylor Fritz vs. Kei Nishikori Trends and Insights

Fritz took down Yibing Wu 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Nishikori will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 7-6 win over No. 156-ranked Juncheng Shang in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Through 68 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Fritz has played 26.2 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.4% of them.

Through 44 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Fritz has played 25.8 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 55.0% of them.

Nishikori has averaged 24.5 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) through his two matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 55.1% of the games.

Nishikori is averaging 24.5 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) and 12.3 games per set in two matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Fritz and Nishikori have not met on the court.

