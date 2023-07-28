Taylor Fritz vs. Kei Nishikori: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Truist Atlanta Open
Taylor Fritz will face Kei Nishikori in the Truist Atlanta Open quarterfinals on Friday, July 28.
Fritz is getting -275 odds to earn a spot in the femifinals with a win over Nishikori (+210).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Taylor Fritz vs. Kei Nishikori Match Information
- Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, July 28
- Venue: Atlantic Station
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Taylor Fritz vs. Kei Nishikori Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has a 73.3% chance to win.
|Taylor Fritz
|Kei Nishikori
|-275
|Odds to Win Match
|+210
|73.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|32.3%
|56.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Taylor Fritz vs. Kei Nishikori Trends and Insights
- Fritz took down Yibing Wu 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- Nishikori will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 7-6 win over No. 156-ranked Juncheng Shang in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- Through 68 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Fritz has played 26.2 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.4% of them.
- Through 44 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Fritz has played 25.8 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 55.0% of them.
- Nishikori has averaged 24.5 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) through his two matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 55.1% of the games.
- Nishikori is averaging 24.5 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) and 12.3 games per set in two matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Dating back to 2015, Fritz and Nishikori have not met on the court.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.