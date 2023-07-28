On Friday, Triston Casas (1.071 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .252 with 14 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 84th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Casas will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .563 with three homers during his last outings.

In 55.7% of his 88 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 26 games this year (29.5%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38 of 88 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .270 AVG .234 .399 OBP .319 .467 SLG .483 15 XBH 16 5 HR 10 18 RBI 20 39/30 K/BB 45/18 0 SB 0

