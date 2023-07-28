Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Triston Casas (1.071 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .252 with 14 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 84th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- Casas will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .563 with three homers during his last outings.
- In 55.7% of his 88 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26 games this year (29.5%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38 of 88 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.270
|AVG
|.234
|.399
|OBP
|.319
|.467
|SLG
|.483
|15
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|10
|18
|RBI
|20
|39/30
|K/BB
|45/18
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, one per game).
- Webb (8-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 22nd of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander went 1 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 28th, 1.124 WHIP ranks 19th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th.
