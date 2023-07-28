Ugo Humbert (No. 38 ranking) will face Alex de Minaur (No. 17) in the quarterfinals of the Truist Atlanta Open on Friday, July 28.

In this Quarterfinal matchup against Humbert (+190), de Minaur is the favorite with -250 odds.

Ugo Humbert vs. Alex de Minaur Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

The Truist Atlanta Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 28

Friday, July 28 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Ugo Humbert vs. Alex de Minaur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 71.4% chance to win.

Ugo Humbert Alex de Minaur +190 Odds to Win Match -250 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 43.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.8

Ugo Humbert vs. Alex de Minaur Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Humbert defeated No. 204-ranked Lloyd Harris, 7-6, 6-4.

de Minaur advanced past Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Humbert has played 39 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.8 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches).

Through 24 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Humbert has played 24.2 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.5% of them.

de Minaur has played 57 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.7 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 54.0% of those games.

de Minaur is averaging 24.1 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set in 38 matches on hard courts in the past year.

de Minaur has defeated Humbert two times in three meetings. de Minaur took their most recent match 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 17, 2022.

Humbert and de Minaur have been equally balanced, each clinching four of eight sets against the other.

Including all matches between Humbert and de Minaur, each has captured 36 games.

In their three matches against each other, Humbert and de Minaur are averaging 24.0 games and 2.7 sets.

