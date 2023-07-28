The Baltimore Orioles will look to Gunnar Henderson for continued offensive production when they square off against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 141 total home runs.

New York ranks 18th in baseball with a .404 slugging percentage.

The Yankees have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.230).

New York ranks 21st in runs scored with 446 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees' .302 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.

The Yankees strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in the majors.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors.

New York has a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in baseball (1.250).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Cole is seeking his fifth quality start in a row.

Cole is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Royals W 5-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Alec Marsh 7/22/2023 Royals W 5-2 Home Gerrit Cole Brady Singer 7/23/2023 Royals W 8-5 Home Luis Severino Jordan Lyles 7/25/2023 Mets L 9-3 Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets W 3-1 Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles - Away Gerrit Cole Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles - Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles - Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays - Home Clarke Schmidt Shane McClanahan

