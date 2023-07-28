The Baltimore Orioles (62-40) host the New York Yankees (54-48) in AL East play, at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (9-2) against the Orioles and Grayson Rodriguez (2-2).

Yankees vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (9-2, 2.78 ERA) vs Rodriguez - BAL (2-2, 6.91 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees will send Cole (9-2) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 2.78, a 4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.082.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Gerrit Cole vs. Orioles

The Orioles rank 10th in MLB with 498 runs scored this season. They have a .250 batting average this campaign with 120 home runs (13th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Orioles to go 6-for-20 with a double, two home runs and five RBI in five innings this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Grayson Rodriguez

Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.91 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 6.91, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .295 against him.

So far this season, Rodriguez has not registered a quality start.

Rodriguez will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.7 innings per outing.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

