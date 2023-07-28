Zhizhen Zhang (No. 79 ranking) will meet Daniel Altmaier (No. 61) in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open on Friday, July 28.

In the Quarterfinal, Altmaier is favored over Zhang, with -210 odds against the underdog's +160.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Daniel Altmaier Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 28

Friday, July 28 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Daniel Altmaier Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Altmaier has a 67.7% chance to win.

Zhizhen Zhang Daniel Altmaier +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 44.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Daniel Altmaier Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 45-ranked Yannick Hanfmann 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Thursday, Zhang reached the quarterfinals.

Altmaier won 6-2, 6-2 versus Andrey Rublev in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

In his 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Zhang has played an average of 25.7 games (23.7 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Zhang has played 14 matches over the past year, totaling 26.7 games per match (26.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.0% of games.

Altmaier has played 35 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.4 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.7% of those games.

In 19 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Altmaier has averaged 24.5 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 53.8% of the games.

This is the first time that Zhang and Altmaier have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.