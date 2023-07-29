Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Saturday, Aaron Judge (.788 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has 10 doubles, 19 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .290.
- In 32 of 50 games this season (64.0%) Judge has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 30.0% of his games this year, and 8.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Judge has picked up an RBI in 44.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 24.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (62.0%), including nine multi-run games (18.0%).
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|.238
|AVG
|.360
|.347
|OBP
|.490
|.505
|SLG
|.893
|11
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|11
|18
|RBI
|22
|39/18
|K/BB
|24/20
|1
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.65 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went 4 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 28-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 27th, .991 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
