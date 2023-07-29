Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Adam Duvall -- with a slugging percentage of .588 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Giants.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .265 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 12 walks.
- Duvall will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last outings.
- Duvall has picked up a hit in 26 of 41 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 41), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Duvall has driven home a run in 18 games this year (43.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 43.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|18
|.293
|AVG
|.231
|.348
|OBP
|.311
|.549
|SLG
|.523
|12
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|10
|28/6
|K/BB
|24/6
|1
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Walker (3-0) takes the mound for the Giants in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.70 ERA in 33 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went 2 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.70 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
