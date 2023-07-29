On Saturday, Billy McKinney (.433 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Billy McKinney? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney is hitting .233 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.

McKinney has gotten a hit in 19 of 33 games this year (57.6%), with multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 33 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (15.2%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

McKinney has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .296 AVG .139 .377 OBP .225 .648 SLG .167 8 XBH 1 5 HR 0 9 RBI 1 11/7 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings