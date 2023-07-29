Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Christian Arroyo is available when the Boston Red Sox take on Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 25 against the Braves) he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has 15 doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .247.
- Arroyo has gotten a hit in 30 of 55 games this year (54.5%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (18.2%).
- He has gone deep in 5.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.3% of his games this year, Arroyo has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36.4% of his games this year (20 of 55), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|.273
|AVG
|.223
|.316
|OBP
|.237
|.443
|SLG
|.319
|11
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|8
|20/5
|K/BB
|23/2
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Walker makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 2 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
