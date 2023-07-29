DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 29
On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Orioles.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .234 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 33 walks.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 58 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- Looking at the 88 games he has played this season, he's went deep in eight of them (9.1%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (22 of 88), with more than one RBI six times (6.8%).
- He has scored in 30 games this year (34.1%), including multiple runs in four games.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.252
|AVG
|.217
|.339
|OBP
|.277
|.434
|SLG
|.312
|16
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|9
|40/19
|K/BB
|39/14
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.65 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing just one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.65), first in WHIP (.991), and 29th in K/9 (8.9).
