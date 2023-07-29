On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Orioles.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .234 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 33 walks.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 58 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

Looking at the 88 games he has played this season, he's went deep in eight of them (9.1%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (22 of 88), with more than one RBI six times (6.8%).

He has scored in 30 games this year (34.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .252 AVG .217 .339 OBP .277 .434 SLG .312 16 XBH 10 6 HR 2 19 RBI 9 40/19 K/BB 39/14 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings