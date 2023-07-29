Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.282 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .196 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- Stanton has picked up a hit in 54.7% of his 53 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.0% of those games.
- In 12 games this year, he has hit a home run (22.6%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).
- Stanton has driven in a run in 20 games this year (37.7%), including nine games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 19 of 53 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|.188
|AVG
|.204
|.265
|OBP
|.282
|.386
|SLG
|.484
|8
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|18
|27/10
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Orioles will send Wells (7-5) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.65 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 28-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 27th, .991 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
