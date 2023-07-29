Giants Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The New York Giants have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.
Giants Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
New York Betting Insights
- New York compiled a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of seven Giants games last season went over the point total.
- New York put up 333.9 yards per game on offense last year (18th in ), and it allowed 358.2 yards per game (25th) on the other side of the ball.
- The Giants posted five wins at home last year and four on the road.
- New York picked up three wins as the favorite (in five games) and six wins as an underdog (12 games).
- In the NFC East, the Giants won just one game (1-4-1), and in the conference overall they went 4-7-1.
Giants Impact Players
- Daniel Jones passed for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), completing 67.2% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games last year.
- Jones also ran for 708 yards and seven TDs.
- In 16 games, Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 TDs.
- In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 receptions for 338 yards.
- In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).
- In the passing game, Darius Slayton scored two TDs, catching 46 balls for 724 yards (45.3 per game).
- Bobby Okereke delivered 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year with the Colts.
2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|2
|September 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|3
|September 21
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|4
|October 2
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|5
|October 8
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|6
|October 15
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|7
|October 22
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jets
|-
|+1600
|9
|November 5
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|11
|November 19
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 11
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 25
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|17
|December 31
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|Eagles
|-
|+700
