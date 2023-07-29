Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Gleyber Torres (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 100 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .431.
- Torres has had a hit in 73 of 101 games this season (72.3%), including multiple hits 25 times (24.8%).
- Looking at the 101 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (14.9%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres has had an RBI in 27 games this year (26.7%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (13.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this year (44.6%), including 10 multi-run games (9.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|44
|.246
|AVG
|.278
|.325
|OBP
|.330
|.438
|SLG
|.422
|17
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|17
|33/24
|K/BB
|26/15
|6
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.65 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up one hit.
- The 28-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 27th, .991 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.