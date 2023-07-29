Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Harrison Bader -- with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .255 with seven doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks.
- Bader has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (13.2%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.0% of his games this season, Bader has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (20.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 53 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|22
|.259
|AVG
|.250
|.296
|OBP
|.271
|.435
|SLG
|.413
|10
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|14
|19/4
|K/BB
|13/2
|6
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 117 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Orioles will send Wells (7-5) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.65 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.65), first in WHIP (.991), and 29th in K/9 (8.9).
