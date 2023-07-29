Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Mets.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Orioles Player Props
|Yankees vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Orioles Odds
|Yankees vs Orioles Prediction
|How to Watch Yankees vs Orioles
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .256 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.
- In 39 of 72 games this year (54.2%) Kiner-Falefa has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.3%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.9%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 15 games this season (20.8%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 of 72 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.248
|AVG
|.264
|.291
|OBP
|.342
|.366
|SLG
|.377
|7
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|14
|13/5
|K/BB
|24/13
|5
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wells (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.65 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing just one hit.
- The 28-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 27th, .991 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.