On Saturday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Mets.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is batting .256 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.
  • In 39 of 72 games this year (54.2%) Kiner-Falefa has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.3%).
  • In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.9%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 15 games this season (20.8%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 23 of 72 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 33
.248 AVG .264
.291 OBP .342
.366 SLG .377
7 XBH 6
2 HR 3
11 RBI 14
13/5 K/BB 24/13
5 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (117 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wells (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.65 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing just one hit.
  • The 28-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 27th, .991 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
