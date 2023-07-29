Justin Turner -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the hill, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .286 with 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.

In 71.7% of his 99 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (15 of 99), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (43.4%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those contests (16.2%).

He has scored in 50 games this year (50.5%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 47 .311 AVG .256 .372 OBP .338 .476 SLG .477 20 XBH 20 7 HR 9 36 RBI 30 33/17 K/BB 35/21 1 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings