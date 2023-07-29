Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rafael Devers and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the San Francisco Giants and Ryan Walker on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 98 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .261 with 47 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- In 61 of 97 games this season (62.9%) Devers has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (32.0%).
- He has homered in 21 games this season (21.6%), homering in 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in 47.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 44 times this season (45.4%), including 13 games with multiple runs (13.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|45
|.279
|AVG
|.240
|.351
|OBP
|.302
|.495
|SLG
|.550
|24
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|15
|39
|RBI
|37
|35/21
|K/BB
|47/13
|1
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Walker (3-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.70, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.