Red Sox vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 29
Saturday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (56-48) versus the Boston Red Sox (56-47) at Oracle Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Giants. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 29.
The probable pitchers are James Paxton (6-2) for the Red Sox and Ryan Walker (3-0) for the Giants.
Red Sox vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- The Red Sox have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 24 (55.8%) of those contests.
- Boston has a record of 15-11 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.
- Boston has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 519.
- The Red Sox have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 22
|Mets
|W 8-6
|James Paxton vs Max Scherzer
|July 23
|Mets
|W 6-1
|Brennan Bernardino vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 25
|Braves
|W 7-1
|John Schreiber vs Charlie Morton
|July 26
|Braves
|W 5-3
|Brayan Bello vs Spencer Strider
|July 28
|@ Giants
|W 3-2
|Kutter Crawford vs Logan Webb
|July 29
|@ Giants
|-
|James Paxton vs Ryan Walker
|July 30
|@ Giants
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Ross Stripling
|July 31
|@ Mariners
|-
|Brayan Bello vs George Kirby
|August 1
|@ Mariners
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Bryce Miller
|August 2
|@ Mariners
|-
|James Paxton vs Logan Gilbert
|August 4
|Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
