Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will square off against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Saturday.

Red Sox vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in MLB action with 116 total home runs.

Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank third in the majors with a .265 batting average.

Boston has the No. 6 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (519 total runs).

The Red Sox are fourth in baseball with a .333 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-fewest mark in the majors.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston has a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.285).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox are sending James Paxton (6-2) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Paxton is trying to record his eighth quality start of the year.

Paxton has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this year entering this outing.

In two of his 12 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Mets W 8-6 Home James Paxton Max Scherzer 7/23/2023 Mets W 6-1 Home Brennan Bernardino Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves W 7-1 Home John Schreiber Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves W 5-3 Home Brayan Bello Spencer Strider 7/28/2023 Giants W 3-2 Away Kutter Crawford Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants - Away James Paxton Ryan Walker 7/30/2023 Giants - Away Brayan Bello Ross Stripling 7/31/2023 Mariners - Away Brayan Bello George Kirby 8/1/2023 Mariners - Away Kutter Crawford Bryce Miller 8/2/2023 Mariners - Away James Paxton Logan Gilbert 8/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home - -

