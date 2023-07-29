Justin Turner will lead the charge for the Boston Red Sox (56-47) on Saturday, July 29, when they battle LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (56-48) at Oracle Park at 7:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: James Paxton - BOS (6-2, 3.46 ERA) vs Ryan Walker - SF (3-0, 2.70 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 24 out of the 43 games, or 55.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have gone 15-11 (winning 57.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Boston has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox went 3-3 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have been victorious in 23, or 54.8%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a mark of 11-13 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Triston Casas 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+240)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 5th Win AL East +3500 - 4th

