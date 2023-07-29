On Saturday, Triston Casas (.611 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 250 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Giants.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .255 with 15 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 78th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 28th in slugging.

Casas enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .529 with four homers.

Casas has picked up a hit in 56.2% of his 89 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.5% of those games.

He has gone deep in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (15 of 89), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Casas has had at least one RBI in 30.3% of his games this year (27 of 89), with two or more RBI 12 times (13.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39 games this season (43.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .270 AVG .242 .399 OBP .323 .467 SLG .510 15 XBH 18 5 HR 11 18 RBI 22 39/30 K/BB 45/18 0 SB 0

