Saturday's game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (63-40) squaring off against the New York Yankees (54-49) at 7:15 PM ET (on July 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Orioles, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Orioles will give the nod to Tyler Wells (7-5, 3.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (6-6, 4.33 ERA).

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Orioles 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Yankees have not covered the spread in any of their last 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Yankees have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (40%) in those contests.

New York has a win-loss record of 10-12 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for New York is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (446 total runs).

The Yankees have the eighth-best ERA (3.87) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule