Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will attempt to knock off DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees when the teams square off on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

The Yankees have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Orioles (-125). The total is 9 runs for the game.

Yankees vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -125 +105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Yankees have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Yankees and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been victorious in 12, or 40%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York has entered 22 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 10-12 in those contests.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

New York and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 45 of its 102 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-24 22-25 26-12 28-37 43-41 11-8

