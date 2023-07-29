DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees are ready for a matchup with Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 141 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

New York is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored 446 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Yankees are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

New York strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.87 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.245 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt (6-6) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, July 21.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Royals W 5-2 Home Gerrit Cole Brady Singer 7/23/2023 Royals W 8-5 Home Luis Severino Jordan Lyles 7/25/2023 Mets L 9-3 Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets W 3-1 Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Away Gerrit Cole Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles - Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles - Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays - Home Clarke Schmidt Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros - Home Gerrit Cole Hunter Brown

