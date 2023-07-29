Tyler Wells will take the hill for the Baltimore Orioles (63-40) on Saturday, July 29 against the New York Yankees (54-49), who will counter with Clarke Schmidt. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The favored Orioles have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +105. A 9.5-run over/under is set in the game.

Yankees vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (7-5, 3.65 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (6-6, 4.33 ERA)

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 33 (71.7%) of those contests.

The Orioles have a 26-10 record (winning 72.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

Over the last 10 games, the Orioles have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just one time, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (40%) in those contests.

This season, the Yankees have been victorious 10 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (+115) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2800 10th 4th Win AL East +3500 - 4th

