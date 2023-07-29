Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Adley Rutschman, Gleyber Torres and others in the Baltimore Orioles-New York Yankees matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torres Stats

Torres has 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 39 walks and 43 RBI (100 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a .261/.327/.431 slash line so far this season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Tyler Wells Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Wells Stats

Tyler Wells (7-5) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 20th start of the season.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

In 19 starts, Wells has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.65), first in WHIP (.991), and 29th in K/9 (8.9).

Wells Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jul. 23 4.1 1 3 3 5 4 vs. Dodgers Jul. 18 2.0 6 5 5 2 2 at Twins Jul. 8 6.0 6 2 2 4 2 at Yankees Jul. 3 6.0 5 2 2 4 2 vs. Reds Jun. 27 6.0 4 2 2 7 1

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 100 hits with 17 doubles, 14 home runs, 60 walks and 46 RBI.

He's slashed .268/.368/.426 on the year.

Rutschman has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 at Phillies Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Rays Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 26 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 38 walks and 56 RBI (97 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a .256/.328/.472 slash line so far this season.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

