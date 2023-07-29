The New York Yankees (54-49) visit the Baltimore Orioles (63-40) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Orioles will call on Tyler Wells (7-5) against the Yankees and Clarke Schmidt (6-6).

Yankees vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (7-5, 3.65 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (6-6, 4.33 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees will send Schmidt (6-6) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.33 ERA and 97 strikeouts over 99 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday, July 21 against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

During 21 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.33 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .265 to opposing hitters.

Schmidt is trying to secure his fourth quality start of the year in this outing.

Schmidt will try to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 frames per appearance).

In five of his 21 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Orioles

He will match up with an Orioles team that is batting .249 as a unit (16th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .418 (10th in the league) with 121 total home runs (13th in MLB play).

In 13 1/3 innings over three appearances against the Orioles this season, Schmidt has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP while his opponents are batting .273.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells

The Orioles will send Wells (7-5) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 3.65, a 3.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .991.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Wells has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 19 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 27th, .991 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th.

Tyler Wells vs. Yankees

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a .229 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 18th in the league (.402) and 141 home runs.

The Yankees have gone 16-for-65 with two doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 RBI in three games against the right-hander this season.

