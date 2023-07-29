Yankees vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees (54-49) visit the Baltimore Orioles (63-40) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
The Orioles will call on Tyler Wells (7-5) against the Yankees and Clarke Schmidt (6-6).
Yankees vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (7-5, 3.65 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (6-6, 4.33 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt
- The Yankees will send Schmidt (6-6) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.33 ERA and 97 strikeouts over 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, July 21 against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- During 21 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.33 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .265 to opposing hitters.
- Schmidt is trying to secure his fourth quality start of the year in this outing.
- Schmidt will try to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 frames per appearance).
- In five of his 21 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Clarke Schmidt vs. Orioles
- He will match up with an Orioles team that is batting .249 as a unit (16th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .418 (10th in the league) with 121 total home runs (13th in MLB play).
- In 13 1/3 innings over three appearances against the Orioles this season, Schmidt has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP while his opponents are batting .273.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells
- The Orioles will send Wells (7-5) to the mound for his 20th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 3.65, a 3.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .991.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.
- Wells has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 19 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 27th, .991 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th.
Tyler Wells vs. Yankees
- The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a .229 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 18th in the league (.402) and 141 home runs.
- The Yankees have gone 16-for-65 with two doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 RBI in three games against the right-hander this season.
