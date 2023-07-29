The Boston Red Sox, including Yu Chang (batting .207 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yu Chang? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang has two doubles, five home runs and three walks while batting .169.

Chang has gotten at least one hit in 39.3% of his games this season (11 of 28), with more than one hit three times (10.7%).

In five games this season, he has gone deep (17.9%, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate).

Chang has driven in a run in 10 games this season (35.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (17.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 games this season (39.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 .182 AVG .154 .250 OBP .175 .409 SLG .333 4 XBH 3 3 HR 2 13 RBI 4 18/2 K/BB 10/1 2 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings