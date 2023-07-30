Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Anthony Rizzo -- with an on-base percentage of .227 in his past 10 games, 106 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on July 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with an OBP of .333 this season while batting .247 with 35 walks and 45 runs scored.
- In 65.6% of his 96 games this season, Rizzo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 10 games this season (10.4%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 29.2% of his games this season, Rizzo has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 36 of 96 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|42
|.290
|AVG
|.194
|.362
|OBP
|.299
|.470
|SLG
|.281
|18
|XBH
|8
|9
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|15
|43/19
|K/BB
|47/16
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (120 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.59), 48th in WHIP (1.305), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1) among pitchers who qualify.
