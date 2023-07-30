Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Billy McKinney and his .433 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (116 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer on July 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney is batting .233 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
- McKinney has gotten a hit in 19 of 33 games this year (57.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 33), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinney has driven in a run in seven games this year (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 of 33 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.296
|AVG
|.139
|.377
|OBP
|.225
|.648
|SLG
|.167
|8
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|1
|11/7
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.19).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 120 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.59 ERA ranks 54th, 1.305 WHIP ranks 48th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
