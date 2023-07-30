Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun (18-6) square off against the Minnesota Lynx (12-13) at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Sunday, July 30 at 1:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Connecticut picked up an 88-83 win over Dallas. The Sun were led by DeWanna Bonner, who ended the game with 32 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Tiffany Hayes added 28 points and five assists. Minnesota enters this matchup having won against New York in their last game 88-83. They were led by Kayla McBride (26 PTS, 78.6 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT) and Diamond Miller (22 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT).

Sun vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-900 to win)

Sun (-900 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+600 to win)

Lynx (+600 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-11.5)

Sun (-11.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS

Sun Season Stats

The Sun have a top-five defense this year, ranking best in the league with 78.6 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank fifth with 84.0 points scored per contest.

Connecticut is pulling down 33.9 rebounds per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is giving up 35.0 rebounds per contest (seventh-ranked).

With 21.0 dimes per game, the Sun rank third-best in the league in the category.

Connecticut is playing well when it comes to turnovers, as it ranks second-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.3 per game) and second-best in forced turnovers (14.8 per contest).

With a 36.3% three-point percentage this season, the Sun are third-best in the WNBA. They rank sixth in the league by sinking 7.2 treys per contest.

Connecticut has been shining when it comes to defending against three-point shooting this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in three-pointers allowed per game (6.6) and best in three-point percentage allowed (31.2%).

Sun Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Sun's offense has been better at home, where they average 86.5 points per game, compared to on the road, where they put up 82.0 per game. Defensively, they have been worse in home games, where they allow 79.5 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they let their opponents to score 77.8 per game.

When playing at home, Connecticut averages 1.5 more rebounds per game than on the road (34.7 at home, 33.2 on the road), while it lets its opponents pull down 2.3 fewer boards in home games than in road games (33.8 at home, 36.1 on the road).

On average, the Sun have more assists at home than on the road (22.0 at home, 20.2 on the road). In the 2023 WNBA campaign, Connecticut is turning the ball over more in home games (12.3 per game) than away (12.2), and is forcing more turnovers at home (15.6 per game) compared to on the road (14.2).

This year, the Sun average 7.8 made three-pointers per game at home and 6.6 on the road (making 40.6% from distance in home games compared to 32.8% on the road).

This year, Connecticut averages 6.2 three-pointers allowed per game at home and 7.0 on the road (while allowing 31.6% shooting from distance in home games compared to 31.0% on the road).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have won 13 of the 15 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (86.7%).

The Sun have played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Connecticut is 13-10-0 against the spread this year.

Connecticut doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 11.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Sun have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

