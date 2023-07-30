Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .252 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
- In 56.0% of his 75 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.7%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Wong has had an RBI in 15 games this year (20.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (42.7%), including six games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.296
|AVG
|.205
|.350
|OBP
|.262
|.480
|SLG
|.325
|13
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|10
|41/8
|K/BB
|47/8
|3
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 109 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Alexander (6-1) starts for the Giants, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the left-hander threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering one hit.
