Greg Allen Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday, Greg Allen and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 23 against the Royals) he went 0-for-1.
Greg Allen Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Greg Allen At The Plate
- Allen is batting .200 with a triple, a home run and a walk.
- Allen has gotten a hit in three of eight games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of eight games, and in 5.6% of his plate appearances.
- Allen has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this season.
Greg Allen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|.000
|AVG
|.300
|.000
|OBP
|.417
|.000
|SLG
|.800
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|2/0
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- The Orioles rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (120 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer (10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.59), 47th in WHIP (1.305), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
