Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- with a slugging percentage of .261 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on July 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and two walks) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .257 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.

In 40 of 73 games this year (54.8%) Kiner-Falefa has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.1%).

He has homered in 6.8% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 16 games this year (21.9%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year (31.5%), including multiple runs in four games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .248 AVG .266 .291 OBP .352 .366 SLG .385 7 XBH 7 2 HR 3 11 RBI 17 13/5 K/BB 25/15 5 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings