Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- with a slugging percentage of .261 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on July 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and two walks) in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Orioles Player Props
|Yankees vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Orioles
|Yankees vs Orioles Odds
|Yankees vs Orioles Prediction
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .257 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.
- In 40 of 73 games this year (54.8%) Kiner-Falefa has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.1%).
- He has homered in 6.8% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16 games this year (21.9%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (31.5%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.248
|AVG
|.266
|.291
|OBP
|.352
|.366
|SLG
|.385
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|17
|13/5
|K/BB
|25/15
|5
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.19).
- The Orioles rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (120 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Kremer (10-4) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.59 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.305 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.