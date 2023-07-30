Jorge Alfaro returns to action for the Boston Red Sox against Scott Alexander and the San Francisco GiantsJuly 30 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 22 against the Mets) he went 0-for-4.

Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jorge Alfaro At The Plate

  • Alfaro is batting .149 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • This season, Alfaro has recorded at least one hit in five of 16 games (31.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Alfaro has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
.250 AVG .222
.250 OBP .222
.500 SLG .222
2 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
2/0 K/BB 2/0
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 109 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • The Giants will look to Alexander (6-1) in his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when the lefty tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Oakland Athletics while allowing only one hit.
