On Sunday, July 30, 2023, two of the league's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 23.1 points per game) and Nneka Ogwumike (sixth, 20.3) -- take the court when the New York Liberty (18-6) visit the Los Angeles Sparks (9-15) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Sparks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Liberty vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Sparks Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-9) 167 -520 +410 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-9.5) 167.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-9.5) 166.5 -450 +310 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Liberty (-9.5) 166.5 -475 +340 Bet on this game with Tipico

Liberty vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have covered nine times in 23 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Sparks are 10-11-0 ATS this year.
  • New York has an ATS record of 3-10 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season.
  • Los Angeles has covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
  • Liberty games have hit the over 15 out of 23 times this season.
  • The Sparks and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 24 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.