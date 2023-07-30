On Sunday, July 30, 2023, two of the league's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 23.1 points per game) and Nneka Ogwumike (sixth, 20.3) -- take the court when the New York Liberty (18-6) visit the Los Angeles Sparks (9-15) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Sparks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Liberty vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Liberty have covered nine times in 23 matchups with a spread this season.

The Sparks are 10-11-0 ATS this year.

New York has an ATS record of 3-10 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season.

Los Angeles has covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Liberty games have hit the over 15 out of 23 times this season.

The Sparks and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 24 times this year.

