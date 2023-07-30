Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (18-5) battle Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (9-15) on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Liberty vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Liberty vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 84 Sparks 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 164.2

Liberty vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

New York has beaten the spread nine times in 22 games.

This year, 14 of New York's 22 games have gone over the point total.

Liberty Performance Insights

In 2023, the Liberty are second-best in the league on offense (89.0 points scored per game) and ranked fifth on defense (82.4 points allowed).

New York is the second-best team in the league in rebounds per game (37.7) and is ranked fourth in rebounds allowed (33.9).

In 2023, the Liberty are third-worst in the WNBA in turnovers committed (14.3 per game) and worst in turnovers forced (12.0).

In 2023 the Liberty are best in the WNBA in 3-point makes (10.9 per game), and best in 3-point percentage (38.2%).

The Liberty give up 7.7 3-pointers per game and concede 35.7% from beyond the arc, ranking ninth and ninth, respectively, in the league.

New York takes 58.8% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 41.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 65.7% of New York's baskets are 2-pointers, and 34.3% are 3-pointers.

