Sunday's game between the San Francisco Giants (57-48) and the Boston Red Sox (56-48) at Oracle Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Giants taking home the win. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on July 30.

The Red Sox will call on Brennan Bernardino (1-0) versus the Giants and Scott Alexander (6-1).

Red Sox vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Red Sox vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 44 games this season and won 24 (54.5%) of those contests.

Boston has entered 38 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 23-15 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored 521 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Red Sox have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

